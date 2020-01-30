Multiple real estate industry leaders agreed Wednesday that the next decade will see agent ranks winnowed down.

The future of real estate may be bright, but probably not for everyone.

“The strong will survive,” Coldwell Banker CEO Ryan Gorman said Wednesday morning, “and others will find a new path.”

“The future for me is less about all the agents,” Side CEO Guy Gal similarly argued, “and more about the best agents.”

During a session, titled “Three Takes on the Future of the Industry,” at Inman Connect New York on Wednesday, Gorman and Gal laid out their vision for the next 10 years of real estate. To hear what they had to say, tune in to the video above, or read the full article here.

