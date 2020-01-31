Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune-in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

Glenn Sanford danced the samba on stage at Inman Connect New York.

Or at least, a virtual avatar representing the founder of eXp Realty danced the samba. The moment took place during a session, titled “Show Us Your Tech: Glenn Sanford, eXp,” in which the executive gave attendees a tour of his company’s virtual world. The world, which resembles something from a video game like the Sims, hosts eXp’s campus, meeting rooms and other facilities — all of which only exist online.

The tour began with Sanford logging into the virtual world from the Connect stage and chatting with a virtual information desk worker — a real person who was working from home while her avatar fielded questions from a digital kiosk.

To see more of eXp’s virtual campus, tune in to the video above, or read the full article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman