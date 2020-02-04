“Innovation has to come from startups,” Divvy Homes CEO Adena Hefets told an Inman Connect New York panel.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

As home prices rise and competition for affordable homes amps up, real estate experts debate whether change will come from a housing crash — but according to Divvy Homes CEO Adena Hefets, who spoke Friday at an Inman Connect New York 2020 panel, change will come from technology.

In the past year alone, the number of homes that cost less than $200,000 fell by 18.1 percent. While builder sentiment is high, not enough new homes are being built to keep up with demand.

“The onus is on startups to educate [about alternative finance methods] and provide a new value product,” Hefets told Clelia Peters, the president of Warburg Realty and Inman’s editor-at-large, who moderated the panel.

To hear more of Hefets’ analysis, tune in to the video above, or read the original article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman