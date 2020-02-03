Two brokers share the technology products they’ve implemented successfully in the last year at Inman Connect New York 2020.

Trying to improve your team’s output but not sure which technology to adopt? The key, according to kwELITE CEO Jeff Cohn, is communication — with your agents, with your colleagues and, most importantly, with your clients.

“A broker’s worst fear is that they are going to put all this money into new virtual reality goggles or a fancy tech platform and no one’s going to use it,” Cohn said. “To avoid that, ask your people about what they need.”

To see some of the best and most well-received tech products that he and RE/MAX Capital Realty owner Kendall Bonner implemented recently and shared at the Inman Connect New York 2020 panel, "Tech Culture in Real Estate,"

