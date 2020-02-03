“The vast majority of what we do will disappear into the regular tools agents use every day,” Compass CTO Joseph Sirosh said on stage at Inman Connect New York.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

“Compass, to me, is an idea,” Joseph Sirosh, the chief technology officer at Compass, said at Inman Connect in New York on Thursday. “Agents grow their business and we invest as much as possible in agents growing their business with technology.”

Compass has grown its technology team massively in the past year, nearly tripling it since Sirosh took the role. The company has pulled in talent from some of the world’s top technology companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google.

Among the key areas Compass has focused is artificial intelligence (AI), Sirosh, the former CTO of AI at Microsoft and the CTO of consumer at Amazon, told Clelia Peters, the president of Warburg Realty and Inman’s editor-at-large, at Inman Connect New York at the Marriott Marquis.

To hear more about how Compass uses AI to support its agents, tune in to the video above, or read the original article here.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman