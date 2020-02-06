After a successful 6 years in Beverly Hills, Inman is moving Luxury Connect to Las Vegas. So what does that mean for attendees and sponsors of the premier real estate conference for luxury agents and brokers? It means continued delivery of powerful content, more educational opportunities, and even better connections.

New month. New location. Same level of excellence.

Though the venue and timing will be different, the elevated nature of the content and the attendees will remain the same. Agents and brokers seeking to invest in growth for themselves and their businesses will not be disappointed.

“From the very first year of Luxury Connect, Windermere immediately saw the value of having our agents attend an event that was hyper-focused on luxury real estate,” said Shelli Rossi, VP of Communications at Windemere. “Real estate agents have the opportunity to attend a number of conferences, but our agents return to Luxury Connect because of the quality of the content and the Inman format, which delivers valuable information combined with unique experiences in an intimate setting.”

That same intimacy and quality will be readily apparent on July 27, 2020 at the Aria Resort. The agenda will include top performers and innovators, sharing their real-world knowledge and best-in-class expertise that helps every attendee level up their business.

First-of-a-kind opportunity for attendees

Luxury Connect will not be the only real estate event from Inman that month. In fact, Inman Connect Las Vegas will follow on the heels of Luxury the very next day. And this was no happy accident.

“We were very thoughtful when we decided to move our Luxury event to occur just before Inman Connect,” said Inman Chief Content Officer Lockhart Steele. “The venue offers additional space, of course, which opens up new opportunities in programming. And the location is more convenient for much of our audience.”

Attendees coming to Luxury Connect can stay for Inman Connect, expanding their network-building opportunities and accessing more educational offerings. “Combined registration of both events will offer significant savings and the convenience will provide two conferences for the effort of one,” Steele said.

Sponsors can reach an elite new audience

Sponsors and partners will also benefit from the change. Companies that want to reach an exclusive audience of the industry’s best no longer have to choose between events. And Luxury Connect does not allow vendors to attend without a sponsorship. Now in Las Vegas, they’ll be able to do that much more with their sponsorship investment.

“Vendors are enthusiastic about the change,” shared Inman Chief Revenue Officer Emily Paquette. “I think it will attract a broader mix of companies who might not have otherwise partnered with us for Luxury Connect as well as Inman Connect.” In addition to a robust audience, sponsors who participate in both events will have significant savings on shipping and travel costs.

Registration for Luxury Connect is open now, and groups of 5 or more can secure special packages and unique perks. Sponsors can also learn more about exciting opportunities to engage with this esteemed audience.