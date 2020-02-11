With brokerages trying to be sold every new tech under the sun, what is it we actually need?

With brokerages trying to be sold every new tech under the sun, what is it we actually need? What should agents absorb? What is the most used tech? How much is too much? Do big brokerages need different tech than small?

In a panel at Inman Connect New York 2020, Andrew Flachner, co-founder and president of RealScout, and Christine Jacobson, head of marketing at OJO Labs, discussed with moderator Courtney Poulos, broker-owner of Acme Real Estate, ways to make both the client experience and the broker experience easier through technology. To hear more of the conversation, tune in to the video above.

