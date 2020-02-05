Ryan Coon, co-founder & CEO of Avail, and Lucas Hall, head of industry relations at Cozy and Apartments.com, discussed what their companies have to offer at Inman Connect New York.

Inman Connect sessions are on video replay. Tune in for winning strategies, and discover what’s next in real estate. Session videos, livestream access and event discounts for Connect are all exclusive to Inman Select subscribers.

The technologies available to landlords with 10-unit-or-less portfolios continues to grow. Watch the full video above to hear from two emerging leaders in the space, Ryan Coon, co-founder and CEO of Avail, and Lucas Hall, head of industry relations at Cozy and Apartments.com, discuss what their companies have to offer at Inman Connect New York.

Don’t miss out on the latest Inman Connect videos published daily. Discover what’s next and grow your business by watching on replay or joining us at upcoming events for live learning and networking.

Email Inman