Redfin, the tech-focused, Seattle-based real estate brokerage, is expanding its presence in the Southwest, adding brokerage services and its listing website to Flagstaff, Arizona, it was announced Friday.

The move gives Redfin coverage of some of the areas most populous cities, including Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas, Albuquerque and Salt Lake City.

“I’m thrilled to introduce Redfin and our customer-first approach to the Flagstaff community,” Cody Bauer, a real estate agent and team manager for Redfin in Flagstaff, said in a statement.

“Flagstaff has a vibrant economy anchored by Northern Arizona University, a charming, historic downtown, and beautiful natural surroundings that provide year-round outdoor activities from hiking to skiing,” Bauer added. “It’s no wonder the area is attractive to full-time residents and folks looking for second homes and investment properties.”

The company is also bringing its 1 percent listing fee to Flagstaff. Redfin agents, who are employees and not independent contractors like most of the industry, are paid based on customer satisfaction, while selling clients only pay a 1 percent fee, versus the industry standard of 3 percent.

The 1 percent listing fee includes pricing and staging advice, free professional photography, a 3D tour, marking and prominent placement on Redfin.com, according to the company.

The expansion of Redfin’s listing website also brings new tools to buyers of the area, including the company’s proprietary automated valuation system, on-demand home tour scheduling tool, deal room and property matchmaker.

