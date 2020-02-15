Media and real estate have more in common than you might think, argued Chris Finnegan, chief marketing and communications officer at Bright MLS onstage at Inman Connect New York. If you use data to target consumers in a personalized way, it can be more valuable than owning more market volume.

Real estate organizations are now using data in an efficient way to generate greater market awareness and improve profitability. Media and real estate have more in common than you might think, argued Chris Finnegan, chief marketing and communications officer at Bright MLS. If you use data to target consumers in a personalized way, it can be more valuable than owning more market volume.

In this panel at Inman Connect New York called “Data Cap is More Important Than Market Cap,” Finnegan discussed the benefits of wielding data to attract consumers with Leslie Appleton‐Young, senior vice president and chief economist at the California Association of Realtors; Ryan Rodenbeck, broker at Spyglass Realty; and panel moderator Emily Chenevert, CEO of the Austin Board of Realtors.

