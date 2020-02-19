Residential housing starts fell 3.6 percent to a rate of 1,567,000 in January while housing completions dropped 3.3 percent, to a rate of 1,280,000. New construction authorized by permits, meanwhile, rose by 9.2 percent, to 1,551,000.

“Housing starts were much higher compared to a year earlier, which is a sign that housing shortages could ease in some markets when those homes are completed,” Holden Lewis, Home and Mortgage Expert at NerdWallet said in a prepared statement. “Note that I’m not saying housing shortages will end — just that they might be less bad.”