While the numbers dipped modestly in January, they remain significantly higher than last year. Building permits are 9.2 percent higher than they were in December and 17.9 percent higher year-over-year.

Housing starts are 21.4 percent higher than they were in January 2019 while housing completions are 1.5 percent higher year-over-year.

