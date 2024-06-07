The Hamptons luxury market also performed well across both single-family homes and condos, according to Douglas Elliman’s new signed contracts report.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

The luxury sector of Manhattan’s real estate market outshined the market at large in May, according to a new Manhattan market report from Douglas Elliman.

Newly signed contracts in the overall market dropped by 1.4 percent year over year as buyers showed an appetite for co-ops priced at $4 million and up and condos priced at $5 million and up.

Co-ops at the $4-$4.99 million price point experienced a 66.7 percent year-over-year boost in new contracts, while those between $5-$9.99 million rose by 25 percent year over year.

Condos priced at $5-$9.99 million saw a 15.4 percent increase in new contracts on an annual basis, while those between $10-$19.99 million rose by 10 percent.

Lower price points did not fare so well — condos priced between $4 million and $4.99 million saw a 59.3 percent drop in new contracts from May 2023.

In Brooklyn, newly signed contracts on co-ops priced between $1-$1.99 million fell 42.3 percent on an annual basis as contracts on properties priced from $2-$3.99 million surged from 1 contract in May 2023 to 12 last month.

The borough’s condo contracts on properties between $1-1.99 million rose by a modest 4.8 percent year over year while those on properties between $2-$3.99 million dropped by 19.4 percent and those above $4 million fell by 66.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the Hamptons’ luxury market performed well across both single-family homes and condos.

“The Hamptons is one of the few markets in the New York metro area to see year-over-year gains in new signed contracts for both single-family and condos,” Douglas Elliman’s report states. “Single-family’s newly signed contracts showed significant gains above the $4 million threshold, enabled by the rise in new listings.”

New contracts at the $4-$4.99 million price point increased from three in May 2023 to 10 in May 2024, as those between $10-$19.99 million rose from just two new contracts last year to 12 this year. There were also four new contracts on properties at $20 million or higher, compared to just one in May 2023.

Condos across all price points saw six newly signed contracts, compared to three in May 2023.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Douglas Elliman
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×