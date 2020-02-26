A model and Douglas Elliman agent pleaded not guilty after getting arrested for disorderly intoxication at a Florida wine festival.

Cheyenne Lutek, a 25-year-old model who appeared in Playboy and Esquire, was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Sunday. Lutek has made the news before in 2013 when, at 19, she posed topless with two police officers in a New York City restaurant.

According to South Beach outlet Local10.com, police officers saw Lutek walk through the entrance of the wine festival without a ticket. When they told her to get out, Lutek reportedly “became irate and attempted to strike (one of the officers) by wailing her arm.” They then told her to get on the ground and handcuffed her “without incident.”

The police report said that Lutek was “oscillating between aggressive and non-compliant to calm and indifferent” and had bloodshot eyes along with alcohol on her breath.

After pleading non-guilty to the two charges against her, Lutek was released from jail on $500 bond. A decision regarding her case should be made in the coming weeks.

“Strongly advise that you stop drinking,” Judge Gerald Hubbard told Lutek in court, according to NBC. “If you were cold sober last night you wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Along with her modeling career, Lutek promotes herself as a Douglas Elliman agent. She has an agent bio on Douglas Elliman’s website while her personal website says was born in New Jersey but now works in New York. Neither Lutek nor Douglas Elliman representatives responded to Inman’s requests for comment.

“Cheyenne will guide you through the home buying process (which is often overwhelming) and assist you every step of the way, creating an experience that is pleasant and flawless!” reads her agent bio. “She understands the market, the economics of buying and selling, and how to leverage all the tools available to get the best results for her clients.”

