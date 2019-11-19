Douglas Elliman launches digital management platform

Douglas Elliman’s new proprietary technology platform is officially live.

Dubbed, “Elliman Studio,” the platform contains a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) tool, as well as marketing and business management tools.

“Elliman Studio is going to revolutionize the way Elliman agents across the country do business,” Douglas Elliman President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Durkin said in a statement.

“Technology progresses quickly in our industry, and we are enormously proud to be at the forefront of new advances that improve our agents’ ability to serve their customers and clients efficiently and effectively.”

The platform went live for most agents Monday but will be fully accessible to download via Elliman’s proprietary intranet, which launched last year.

Within the CRM, agents can automatically cross-check buyer and seller profiles to match consumers and properties, as well as consolidate and manage leads from a number of different sources, while converting those leads into contacts.

The marketing tools feature includes a property website builder where agents can build a website and begin marketing in just a few clicks, as well as cross-market listings with agents nationwide. Through the business management tools, agents can monitor deals in their pipeline, track progress on goals, sync calendars and more.

“After extensive research and design, we are thrilled to deliver an agent-facing, feature-rich business management platform that will enhance the productivity and profitability of our agents,” Durkin added.

The launch of the new platform for Elliman comes at a time when the brokerage’s rivals are racing to build tech platforms of their own.

Compass said during its most recent fundraising round it was raising capital for platform development while RE/MAX and Keller Williams launched agent-facing platforms earlier this year. Realogy, meanwhile, has continuously built on its own open-architecture platform.

