The Lovell Health House helped turn Neutra into a star of modernist architecture and hasn’t been on the market since 1961.

A groundbreaking Los Angeles home that has become an icon of 20th Century modernism, and which helped turn its architect into a star, is now up for sale for the first time in decades.

The Lovell Health House sits on a hillside in Los Angeles’ tony Los Feliz neighborhood. It’s the creation of architect Richard Neutra, who designed the home for local doctor Philip Lovell between 1927 and 1929. According to a profile last year in Curbed, the home helped ignite both Neutra’s career, and created “a template for sleek, streamlined homes.”

In the years after its completion, the home became a genre-defining icon of what is now known as the “international style” of modernism. It was featured in a pivotal 1932 exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, and has since appeared in films such as L.A. Confidential.

The home currently has no asking price. Marci Kays, of The Agency, is one of the agents representing the sellers and described the home as “essentially like a work of art.” She added that “we’re going to let the market determine” the price.

She also told Inman that there has so far been an “overwhelming” amount of interest in the property.

Kays went on to say that Neutra designed homes by learning about his clients’ lifestyles, then customizing the space for them. Lovell had a keen interest in health, so the home’s soaring windows and open spaces are designed to maximize sunlight and views of the lush surroundings.

“It’s very tranquil throughout the house,” Kays added. “It blends art, landscape and comfort.”

Kays also said it was the first U.S. home built with a steel frame, and agreed that it helped make Neutra — who would go on to become one of the most famous architects of the 20th Century — a household name.

“This home specifically was his entry to fame,” she explained. “It really put his name on the map. He was ahead of his time building an iconic modern home.”

Jonathan Mogharrabi, also with The Agency, is also representing the sellers. He told Inman that he has visited many high-end homes in the Los Angeles area, but that there’s nothing that quite compares to the experience of being in the Lovell Health Home.

“It is one of those spectacular moments,” he said, explaining that there are panoramic views looking out on “what I would classify as the epitome of Los Angeles.”

The family that currently owns the home purchased it in 1961. Kays said that the property could potentially be restored, though it is also livable right now in its current state.

Whoever gets the home, though, they’re in for a treat. Mogharrabi said the opportunities are endless, and described it as a “rare offering.”

“It’s something really special,” he concluded. “People are really excited about seeing this available.”

