Smart-lighting pioneer Nanoleaf unveiled the Nanoleaf Learning Series at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, where we got to talk to a booth representative for the inside scoop.

In this weekly column, hosts Brandon Doyle, Doyle Real Estate Team with RE/MAX Results, and Colton Pratt, project manager, walk through smart-home products and showcase their capabilities while reviewing pros and cons.

Smart-lighting pioneer Nanoleaf unveiled the Nanoleaf Learning Series at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, where we got to talk to a booth representative for the inside scoop.

The Learning Series is an all-in-one intelligent learning system that learns from your home habits to create a fully integrated lighting system.

For more on NanoLeaf’s products, watch the full video above, or check it out on Amazon.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — Re/Max Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.