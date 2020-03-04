Smart-lighting pioneer Nanoleaf unveiled the Nanoleaf Learning Series at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, where we got to talk to a booth representative for the inside scoop. 

In this weekly column, hosts Brandon Doyle, Doyle Real Estate Team with RE/MAX Results, and Colton Pratt, project manager, walk through smart-home products and showcase their capabilities while reviewing pros and cons. 

Smart-lighting pioneer Nanoleaf unveiled the Nanoleaf Learning Series at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, where we got to talk to a booth representative for the inside scoop.

The Learning Series is an all-in-one intelligent learning system that learns from your home habits to create a fully integrated lighting system.

For more on NanoLeaf’s products, watch the full video above, or check it out on Amazon.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — Re/Max Results in Minneapolis and co-author of  Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top