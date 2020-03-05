Michael Sklarz, CEO of Collateral, will lead the Collateral business line after the acquisition and will report to Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight.

Black Knight, Inc., a provider of software, data and analytics solutions for mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Collateral Analytics, a provider of real estate analytic products and tools catered to appraisers, appraisal management companies, lenders, investors and government agencies.

The acquisition will allow Black Knight to provide more robust offerings to clients in terms of real estate-related data and analytic resources, as well as automated valuation models (AVMs), one of Collateral Analytics’ primary offerings. Collateral Analytics has been developing digital apps that will help optimize efficiency with a centralized collateral system, helping lenders or appraisal management companies to manage risk and product quality.

“The level of technological innovation, comprehensive data and insightful analytics that Black Knight and Collateral Analytics offer and are continuing to develop are providing greater and faster access to the information and tools our clients need to make more informed property investment decisions,” Anthony Jabbour, Black Knight CEO, said in a statement.

“Now our clients will be able to leverage a comprehensive, combined product and data set from a single, proven, trusted source for improved accuracy and less risk,” Jabbour added.

Collateral Analytics’ proprietary data assets, such as its data on about 600,000 neighborhoods in the U.S., 100 million individual household demographics, commercial market sales comps and capitalization rates, will also provide a hefty boost to Black Knight’s data power.

“Combining the capabilities of Collateral Analytics and Black Knight is a decisive win for all of our clients, employees and the real estate industry as a whole,” Michael Sklarz, Ph.D., CEO of Collateral Analytics, said in a statement.

After the acquisition closes, Sklarz will continue to lead the Collateral Analytics business line while reporting to Ben Graboske, Black Knight’s president.

In 2019 Black Knight was recognized on HousingWire’s Tech100 List and the company also won a CSO50 Award for Security Management Excellence.

