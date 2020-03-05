The first Waldorf Astoria condo photos have arrived and they’re just as fabulous as expected.

As the iconic New York hotel moves forward with the conversion of 375 rooms into condominiums, Dajia Insurance Group, the owner of the building, has revealed the first photos of the hotly anticipated units. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the project began in 2014 and the first condos are slated to be completed in 2022 and are now available for pre-purchase.

“For almost 100 years, the Waldorf Astoria has been New York’s ‘Unofficial Palace,’ and was famously anointed by Conrad Hilton as ‘The Greatest of Them All,'” Andrew Miller, CEO of Dajia US, said in a statement. “Now, with residences for sale for the first time, buyers from New York and all over the world can call it home.”

The condos will range in price from $1.7 million to a jaw-dropping $18.5 million. The design is made to look like a modernized version of the hotel’s original Art Deco style — tile mosaics, antique bronze hardware, herringbone floors, and custom cabinets. While most of the buildings are studios and one-bedrooms, some of the two-bedroom units will also come with private terraces overlooking Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Grand Central Station.

The rest of the hotel will have an extremely stylish lobby, a 25-meter swimming pool, a winter garden, four private bars, a gym, and private spas available to both the visitors and condo owners.

The Waldorf Astoria was built in the 1890s and, along with the Plaza, quickly earned a reputation as one of the most iconic and luxurious hotels in New York. Chinese-owned Daija bought the hotel for $1.95 billion in 2015 and, in 2017, closed it for a few years as they undertook a top-down renovation.

