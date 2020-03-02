The marketing and business software company has launched M Suite, a series of products designed for independent brokerages who target high-dollar listings and urban luxury.

Real estate technology company MoxiWorks has launched a new series of products for the luxury home sales market, according to a press release.

Called M Suite, the line of new features and services were developed to help independent luxury real estate brokerages and agents market listings, augment client relationships, create presentations and support business functions at higher price points.

The software can be white-labeled to user accounts, which helps agents demonstrate a commitment to technology and aids brokers in agent adoption rate.

The press release stated that current MoxiWorks customers can expect to have a similar user experience, except that M Suite “wraps them in a sophisticated design.”

York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks, said that the new luxury suite was targeted at helping agents and brokerages in that segment stand out, which in turn helps them attract customers.

“We’re excited to see this new innovation being used by brokerages who want cutting-edge digital marketing to help differentiate their brokerage and their brand,” he said.

M Present, deemed “The only presentation builder made exclusively for luxury agents,” comes ready with templates and visual assets to appeal to listing customers, help users build creative comparative market analyses, buyer tours, and other forms of marketing collateral necessary to compete in the luxury home vertical.

In November of 2019, MoxiWorks acquired its long-time partner, marketing technology company Imprev, which offered software to create digital presentations, market homes, build social media campaigns and publish print collateral.

M Impress for marketing automation is also now available to customers. M Engage, a CRM and luxury brokerage website builder, will be released in the coming weeks.

Interested agents and brokerages can visit the website to learn more about MoxiWorks’ M Suite.

The real estate creative consultancy 1000Watt worked alongside MoxiWorks to develop its approach and help the company hone its pitch to luxury real estate agents and brokerages.

