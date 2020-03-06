Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll go through Inman columnist Cara Ameer’s top 10 leadership traits. Which traits are most important to you?



Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

And they’ll discuss what costs brand new real estate agents should expect, a topic inspired by columnist Nicole Solari’s article “Dollars and Sense: What costs should new real estate agents expect?”

Unfortunately, new agents are typically ill-prepared for the financial side of the business. Byron and Nicole share some of their experiences and thoughts on what expenses new agents should be prepared for. What expenses caught you by surprise when you first started?

Marketeer of the week

Florida-based The Wolfe Team gets the accolade this week for its video spoof “Lowball disorder.” Check it out at the end of the video above.