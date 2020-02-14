Will agent employees become the norm? Is Zillow becoming a brokerage? Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss this and more on this week’s “The Real Word.”

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, they discuss an Inman Connect New York 2020 video panel session in which panelists asserted that real estate is headed toward the employee model. Both Byron and Nicole discuss the dynamics of top-producing brokerages and whether they agree with the panelists.

Also, Zillow officially became a brokerage in New York. This is a part of the behemoth’s strategy to get licensed from coast to coast. Should agents be worried?

Marketeer of the week

Inman columnist Christy Murdock Edgar won the designation this week with her recent article “Dear Marketing Mastermind: Does my marketing comply with the code of ethics?”

Byron called it “super topical” and lauded the column for shining the spotlight on the discrepancies between existing rules and current social media platforms. Both he and Nicole pointed out that agents are advertising a whole host of properties on Instagram and other platforms, but don’t necessarily always include the required disclosures. Watch the video above to find out more.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.