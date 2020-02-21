Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll cover renting versus buying for millennials, Keller Williams ending profit sharing for defectors and how The Broke Agent is using TikTok.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss an article on CNBC about the wisdom of buying versus renting a home for millennials, who aren’t, in general, buying. Self-made millionaire David Bach says it’s a major, costly mistake.

They also explain the significance behind the news that Keller Williams is going to end its lifelong profit share program with agents who leave to join a competing business.

Marketeer of the week

The spotlight goes to Eric Simon, the mastermind behind The Broke Agent, who created an amusing TikTok video about e-signatures. Both Byron and Nicole laud him for getting on the platform early. Watch the video to the end to get a laugh.

