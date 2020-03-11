Unveiled at CES 2020, these new C by GE technologies work to enhance the smart-home experience. Here’s what they do and how they work.

In this weekly column, hosts Brandon Doyle, Doyle Real Estate Team with RE/MAX Results, and Colton Pratt, project manager, walk through smart-home products and showcase their capabilities while reviewing pros and cons. 

GE Lighting unveiled several new C by GE technologies at CES 2020, where we got to speak with a company representative for the lowdown on these smart-home products

The lineup includes a small, three-wire smart switch that doesn’t require a neutral wire, which makes it simple to install and compatible with older homes. To enhance the smart-home experience even more, the company also introduced the C by GE wire-free, battery-powered dimmer. It controls C by GE smart bulbs and can be mounted on any wall using a removable adhesive strip — no work on electrical wiring necessary. 

For more on this new C by GE technology (and others like the wire-free motion sensor and remote control), watch the full video above, and check it out on Amazon.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — Re/Max Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.

