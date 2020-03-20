This week, in a complete shift as a new reality sets in, they’ll cover how coronavirus is impacting real estate culture, what Keller Williams CEO Gary Keller has recommended and how agents should be approaching their clients.

Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, in a complete shift as a new reality sets in, they’ll cover how coronavirus is impacting real estate culture, what Gary Keller, CEO and co-founder of Keller Williams, has recommended, and how agents should be approaching their clients. Here are a few tips from the video.