Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, online listing portal realtor.com released a new metric to gauge noise levels for properties. Based on local traffic, airport proximity and other sources, the tools assign each property a noise level. Racket?

Co-founder and former CEO of Zillow Group, Spencer Rascoff, listed his Brentwood Park, Los Angeles home for $24 million, nearly $8 million over the Zestimate.

Marketeer of the week

With 50 shares and over 15,000 views, this Grease parody wins the accolade this week.