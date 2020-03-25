Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actress Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard are not going to make the tenants in their Los Angeles buildings pay April rent.

As coronavirus rates climb and all of California is told to stay in place to prevent further spread, the star couple is allowing their tenants to forgo rent payments this month — a move that will be particularly helpful to those who have either been laid off or are unable to work during the outbreak.

As first reported by TMZ, Bell and Shepard’s company, called Pringus Property LLC, emailed tenants to tell them about the news last weekend. It was reportedly sent by Shepard’s sister, who manages the properties, and expressed “empathy and encouragement” amid current uncertainty.

Bell rose to fame playing on Broadway in the early 2000s and is now best known for starring as the lead on NBC’s “The Good Place” while Shepard plays in ABC’s “Bless This Mess.”

Since the outbreak began, both Bell and Shepard have been using their social media presences to help raise awareness about those most affected by the economic fallback from the virus. The couple has also donated more than $150,000 to the No Kid Hungry, a charity that has been helping kids who have been relying on the lunches provided by their schools before they closed.

