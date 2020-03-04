Rapper and songwriter Pharrell Williams’s house is made almost entirely out of glass — and now it is on the market for $16.95 million.

The estate, located in Los Angeles’ prestigious Beverly Hills Post Office area, sits at 17,000 square feet and boasts 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The house is surrounded by a 200-foot driveway and a 30-care motorcourt. The home’s most distinguishing feature is that it is made primarily of glass — glass walls surround the entire property and open up onto views of both the grounds, the nearby canyon and the city of Los Angeles. Pyramid skylights on the roof bring in natural light from the top as well.

The outside boasts a pool, koi ponds, tennis courts, waterfalls and a grotto. The estate was built in 1992 and designed to maximize its surrounding environment and natural light.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Pharell bought the property from filmmaker Tyler Perry for $15.6 million in 2016. Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.

Williams rose to fame in the 1990s and over the years has won 13 Grammy Awards and received two Oscar nominations. Some of his best-known songs include “Freedom,” “Blurred Lines,” “Happy'” and “It’s On Again.”

