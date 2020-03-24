The global coronavirus pandemic is unlike any other event that anyone living today has experienced. Since the illness was first detected last year in China to the first weeks of March when it ravaged the U.S. economy, it has sent markets into free fall and forced everyone in the real estate world to adapt at breakneck speeds.

As of March 20, Inman has so far published more than eight dozens stories on the coronavirus. And we’ll still publish many more as we work to figure out how this crisis will impact agents, their clients and everyone else whose livelihood is tied to real estate. Below is the comprehensive list (with clickable table of contents) of our coverage, which we’ll update as the situation evolves.

Table of Contents

Emerging challenges

Nearly half of Realtors say buyer interest has dropped due to coronavirus

Read Gary Keller’s advice to agents on navigating market uncertainty

Open houses took hit from coronavirus over the weekend

How agents and industry pros are responding

Coronavirus clauses become ubiquitous as pandemic worsens

How real estate professionals are helping their communities during coronavirus

Coronavirus drives adoption of video tours

Your thoughts on good leadership during tough times

A lighthearted listing campaign during tough times

The California agent navigating the new normal as the realities of the coronavirus pandemic kick in

Rently self-guided tours coming to 75 more rental communities

Agent safety

Broker who tested positive for COVID-19 shares his story

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices confirms coronavirus at conference

RE/MAX agent stranded on coronavirus cruise speaks out

RE/MAX agent among thousands stranded on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak

SARS and Spanish Flu: What we can learn from pandemics of the past

Compass executive calls for 2-week moratorium on home showings

What’s it like to run a brokerage in a containment zone?

Response from major players and big firms

Zillow CEO: ‘There’s no coronavirus playbook’

Realogy is the latest to suspend iBuying

RE/MAX CEO: ‘Leaders who are hiding right now are not leading’

Compass lays off 15% of staff amid coronavirus ‘economic standstill’

Offerpad is the latest iBuyer to pause new home purchases

Zillow suspends homebuying in all 24 Zillow Offers markets

RE/MAX will allow brokers to defer franchise fees in April

Realtor.com is cutting agents’ next bill by 60%

Compass is making its learning portal free and public

RedfinNow temporarily suspends homebuying amid market slump

Opendoor temporarily suspends homebuying, citing safety concerns

Zillow is covering 50% of Premier Agent costs for 1 month

Redfin cancels open houses due to coronavirus concerns

Compass makes changes to concierge, bridge loans amid industry slowdown

RE/MAX is the latest to suggest canceling open houses

Here’s how Compass is guiding employees through crisis

Zumper fast-tracks online tour tools, presses on with hiring plans

The consumer experience

Coronavirus is already impacting short-term rentals

Bidet sales surge as Americans hoard toilet paper

Virus prompts nearly a quarter of all sellers to adjust how home is viewed

Coronavirus drives interest in survivalist real estate

Moving during coronavirus: ‘This is like what they say don’t do’

Christmas lights shine for hope amidst coronavirus fears

Coronavirus safe house listings pop up on Craigslist, Airbnb

Refis up 104% year-over-year

Amidst coronavirus worries, Washington real estate carries on

Financial markets and the economy

Foreign real estate ‘ground to a halt’ amid virus outbreak: DelPrete

Survival of the fittest: What will it take for businesses to outlast this pandemic?

Stocks plunge in worst day since 1987 and second worst in US history

Fed cuts interest rate to nearly zero. What does it mean for real estate?

Redfin still seeing strong demand, but with fewer people in the pipeline

Real estate stocks slammed amid coronavirus market woes

‘Black swan of 2020’: Venture firm behind Trulia, Airbnb sounds alarm

California Realtors expect coronavirus to lower housing market forecast

Coronavirus could bring consolidation, layoffs to proptech

30-year mortgage rates tick up after hitting historic low

Coronavirus poised to wreak havoc on real estate

Coronavirus-fueled stock slump is hitting Realogy hard

Glenn Kelman: Seattle market is witnessing effects of coronavirus

Italy suspends mortgage payments — could the US follow suit?

Economists say consumers should lock in low mortgage rates now

NAHB: Builder confidence decreases slightly again in March

Trade group and MLS responses

Houston and Austin Realtors suspend open house displays on HAR.com

Vancouver real estate board advises members against holding open houses

Bright MLS debuts coronavirus response program

We talked to 21 multiple listing services about their coronavirus preparations. Here’s what they said

REBNY to temporarily end ‘days on market’ calculation

Northwest MLS halts open houses amid coronavirus crisis

Rentals, evictions and property management

In New York, open houses and cold calls are suspended. Is rent next?

Major California landlord group calls for rent freezes, eviction halts

Rental season ‘completely derailed’ by coronavirus

Landlords halting evictions amid coronavirus emergency

Elected officials want to halt evictions over coronavirus

California governor stops evictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Elected officials want to halt evictions over coronavirus

Trump administration announces halt on foreclosures and evictions

Government aid and policy

‘Congress, help home service workers’: ANGI Homeservices CEO

Homeowners may delay mortgage payments up to 1 year due to virus

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin calls on Congress to provide aid to agents

Trump may allow homeowners to delay mortgage payments

Event cancelations and changes

NAR cancels conferences as coronavirus chaos continues

T3 Sixty cancels real estate summit

NAR’s midyear conference goes virtual due to coronavirus

SXSW canceled over coronavirus concerns

Tips and advice

Agent/broker perspective: What are safe solutions for selling homes during an outbreak?

Pulse: How to spread positivity during dire times

7 essential tips for communicating with your sphere during crisis

How to keep your business running when you can’t meet face to face

How to be the leader your team needs right now

How to lead your team when you don’t have all the answers

How to safeguard your business in this challenging time

7 ways you can take control and refocus your business

Track your state’s buyer activity with ShowingTime’s new daily report

How to stay ahead of coronavirus market fluctuations

The Inman team shares tips for making remote work fun

Agents: It’s time to stop holding open houses

Need a virtual tour solution now? Here are our top picks

Travel plans and coronavirus: Can you get a refund on cancellations?

5 real estate execs share the secrets of running a remote workforce

Joking about coronavirus: Where’s the line when everyone’s on edge?

10 things every broker should be doing to weather the storm

How to adapt your real estate team to this new reality

10 simple ways to engage kids struggling with social distancing

19 real estate movies, shows and podcasts for your coronavirus self-quarantine

A 15-point plan to break out of a self-quarantine rut

