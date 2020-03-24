The global coronavirus pandemic is unlike any other event that anyone living today has experienced. Since the illness was first detected last year in China to the first weeks of March when it ravaged the U.S. economy, it has sent markets into free fall and forced everyone in the real estate world to adapt at breakneck speeds.
As of March 20, Inman has so far published more than eight dozens stories on the coronavirus. And we’ll still publish many more as we work to figure out how this crisis will impact agents, their clients and everyone else whose livelihood is tied to real estate. Below is the comprehensive list (with clickable table of contents) of our coverage, which we’ll update as the situation evolves.
Table of Contents
- Emerging challenges
- How agents and industry pros are responding
- Agent safety
- Response from major players and big firms
- The consumer experience
- Financial markets and the economy
- Trade group and MLS responses
- Rentals, evictions and property management
- Government aid and policy
- Event cancelations and changes
- Tips and advice
Emerging challenges
Nearly half of Realtors say buyer interest has dropped due to coronavirus
Read Gary Keller’s advice to agents on navigating market uncertainty
Open houses took hit from coronavirus over the weekend
How agents and industry pros are responding
Coronavirus clauses become ubiquitous as pandemic worsens
How real estate professionals are helping their communities during coronavirus
Coronavirus drives adoption of video tours
Your thoughts on good leadership during tough times
A lighthearted listing campaign during tough times
The California agent navigating the new normal as the realities of the coronavirus pandemic kick in
Rently self-guided tours coming to 75 more rental communities
Agent safety
Broker who tested positive for COVID-19 shares his story
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices confirms coronavirus at conference
RE/MAX agent stranded on coronavirus cruise speaks out
RE/MAX agent among thousands stranded on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak
SARS and Spanish Flu: What we can learn from pandemics of the past
Compass executive calls for 2-week moratorium on home showings
What’s it like to run a brokerage in a containment zone?
Response from major players and big firms
Zillow CEO: ‘There’s no coronavirus playbook’
Realogy is the latest to suspend iBuying
RE/MAX CEO: ‘Leaders who are hiding right now are not leading’
Compass lays off 15% of staff amid coronavirus ‘economic standstill’
Offerpad is the latest iBuyer to pause new home purchases
Zillow suspends homebuying in all 24 Zillow Offers markets
RE/MAX will allow brokers to defer franchise fees in April
Realtor.com is cutting agents’ next bill by 60%
Compass is making its learning portal free and public
RedfinNow temporarily suspends homebuying amid market slump
Opendoor temporarily suspends homebuying, citing safety concerns
Zillow is covering 50% of Premier Agent costs for 1 month
Redfin cancels open houses due to coronavirus concerns
Compass makes changes to concierge, bridge loans amid industry slowdown
RE/MAX is the latest to suggest canceling open houses
Here’s how Compass is guiding employees through crisis
Zumper fast-tracks online tour tools, presses on with hiring plans
The consumer experience
Coronavirus is already impacting short-term rentals
Bidet sales surge as Americans hoard toilet paper
Virus prompts nearly a quarter of all sellers to adjust how home is viewed
Coronavirus drives interest in survivalist real estate
Moving during coronavirus: ‘This is like what they say don’t do’
Christmas lights shine for hope amidst coronavirus fears
Coronavirus safe house listings pop up on Craigslist, Airbnb
Amidst coronavirus worries, Washington real estate carries on
Financial markets and the economy
Foreign real estate ‘ground to a halt’ amid virus outbreak: DelPrete
Survival of the fittest: What will it take for businesses to outlast this pandemic?
Stocks plunge in worst day since 1987 and second worst in US history
Fed cuts interest rate to nearly zero. What does it mean for real estate?
Redfin still seeing strong demand, but with fewer people in the pipeline
Real estate stocks slammed amid coronavirus market woes
‘Black swan of 2020’: Venture firm behind Trulia, Airbnb sounds alarm
California Realtors expect coronavirus to lower housing market forecast
Coronavirus could bring consolidation, layoffs to proptech
30-year mortgage rates tick up after hitting historic low
Coronavirus poised to wreak havoc on real estate
Coronavirus-fueled stock slump is hitting Realogy hard
Glenn Kelman: Seattle market is witnessing effects of coronavirus
Italy suspends mortgage payments — could the US follow suit?
Economists say consumers should lock in low mortgage rates now
NAHB: Builder confidence decreases slightly again in March
Trade group and MLS responses
Houston and Austin Realtors suspend open house displays on HAR.com
Vancouver real estate board advises members against holding open houses
Bright MLS debuts coronavirus response program
We talked to 21 multiple listing services about their coronavirus preparations. Here’s what they said
REBNY to temporarily end ‘days on market’ calculation
Northwest MLS halts open houses amid coronavirus crisis
Rentals, evictions and property management
In New York, open houses and cold calls are suspended. Is rent next?
Major California landlord group calls for rent freezes, eviction halts
Rental season ‘completely derailed’ by coronavirus
Landlords halting evictions amid coronavirus emergency
California governor stops evictions amid coronavirus outbreak
Elected officials want to halt evictions over coronavirus
Trump administration announces halt on foreclosures and evictions
Government aid and policy
‘Congress, help home service workers’: ANGI Homeservices CEO
Homeowners may delay mortgage payments up to 1 year due to virus
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin calls on Congress to provide aid to agents
Trump may allow homeowners to delay mortgage payments
Event cancelations and changes
NAR cancels conferences as coronavirus chaos continues
T3 Sixty cancels real estate summit
NAR’s midyear conference goes virtual due to coronavirus
SXSW canceled over coronavirus concerns
Tips and advice
Agent/broker perspective: What are safe solutions for selling homes during an outbreak?
Pulse: How to spread positivity during dire times
7 essential tips for communicating with your sphere during crisis
How to keep your business running when you can’t meet face to face
How to be the leader your team needs right now
How to lead your team when you don’t have all the answers
How to safeguard your business in this challenging time
7 ways you can take control and refocus your business
Track your state’s buyer activity with ShowingTime’s new daily report
How to stay ahead of coronavirus market fluctuations
The Inman team shares tips for making remote work fun
Agents: It’s time to stop holding open houses
Need a virtual tour solution now? Here are our top picks
Travel plans and coronavirus: Can you get a refund on cancellations?
5 real estate execs share the secrets of running a remote workforce
Joking about coronavirus: Where’s the line when everyone’s on edge?
10 things every broker should be doing to weather the storm
How to adapt your real estate team to this new reality
10 simple ways to engage kids struggling with social distancing
19 real estate movies, shows and podcasts for your coronavirus self-quarantine
A 15-point plan to break out of a self-quarantine rut
