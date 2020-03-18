In a statement, the company acknowledges the next few months will be “chaotic” in the real estate industry.

Real estate research and data firm T3 Sixty, the publisher of the annual real estate almanac, which includes brokerage and leader rankings, announced Tuesday that it will cancel its 2020 T3 Summit, an invite-only think-tank event for real estate industry executives, due to COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled for May 5-7 at the La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas.

“Following the protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) we are hereby officially canceling the 2020 T3 Summit,” the company said in a statement. “As the next few months will be chaotic, followed by potentially a weaker economy, we have decided to not push the event out for a few months, but to roll your current Summit registration over to the 2021 T3 Summit.”

The 2021 T3 Summit is currently scheduled to take place from Monday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 5 in Naples, Florida and 100 percent of 2020 fees will go towards the 2021 event.

The La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio will be refunding prospective 2020 attendees 100 percent of their room deposits.

“You need not do anything as T3 Sixty will take care of both of these actions for you,” the company statement reads. “Your focus should be on staying vigilant, healthy and adjusting your business to weather a possible downturn.”

Contact information is available on the event page for attendees with further questions.

