“Looking out. Post a picture from your favorite or just interesting window view and enter contest for a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Judged by a complicated algorithm that factors in originality,” I posted on Inman’s Coast to Coast Facebook group Wednesday.

Below are your responses, starting with the winner, Kevin KC Cottrell, with its heartwarming message, “We will be okay.” Indeed.

Kevin KC Cottrell

Miami Beach with a message in lights from a Carnival Cruise Ship stuck offshore. “We Will Be Okay“

Valerie Garcia

Closing in a few weeks!

Dave Crumby

Views from the quarantine.

Teresa Fisher Boardman

Spring is just getting started here in Minnesota.

Joy Triglia

Stephanie L Davis

Picasso the frog.

Joseph Magsaysay

The most hard working real estate photographer I know. Spice Wood Photography.

Corey Lott

Cheryl Fuselier

Jackie Ellis

My 34ft Tiara Boat named Freedom off the coast of Palm Beach, Florida.

Jonathan D. Kirk

Sean Collier

Todd Stevens

From Saturday via our window. True emotion from my wife, my daughter asking questions we can’t answer and our beautiful view as the sirens continue.

Walt Baczkowski

From my apartment balcony

Kevin Oakley

Out the window yesterday evening

Steven Wynands

Quarantine purchase for this homeschooling realtor/founder!

Christopher Lazarus

Getting ready to list a house.

Mercedes Santiago

Puppy looking out

Kevin Weil

Right now. I’m working, my oldest daughter is doing school work and my wife and youngest are watching daily mass on an iPad.

Pierre Calzadilla

My kids are making teepees

Heidi Abramson

Laurie Weston Davis

Tiffany McQuaid

My Collection of Quail in the yard

Jennifer Kjellgren

From my car yesterday

Janet Choynowski Veals

Springtime in the Rockies

Brad Inman

Dani Vanderboegh

Social distancing at the neighbor’s house.

Nicole Canion

We’re in this together

Michelle Doell

Celeste Fitschen

A listing that closes next week

Cristina Di Grazia

Donna McCabe Baker

From my back porch

Matt Rillera

Ashley Harwood

LA from my window

Nina Dosanjh

SF #SIP

Lauren Aldous

Mary Corrigan

Yes, that is snow :)

Stacia Whatley-Neuschwanger

The view from my deck. Not a bad place to be quarantined!

Ryan JW Styles

Wife’s new gym in our bedroom!

