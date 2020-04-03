“Post a picture of your favorite thing in quarantine (no dogs or cats this time, OK?). $100 Amazon gift certificate to the most original,” I posted on Inman’s Coast to Coast Facebook group Tuesday.

Below is the wealth of responses. The winner is: Jodie LeVitus Francisco, for her kangaroo friend.

Jennifer Kjellgren

A fellow realtor just dropped these off to me 30 min ago.

Jacqueline Cole Riedmann

Learning how to sew masks! My sister is a doctor on the front lines.

Teresa Fisher Boardman

I usually buy unbleached but am thrilled to have any at all.

Cynthia Cano Ng

Greg Smith

Lynn Johnson

Hope Rosenberg

Laurie Weston Davis

Not sure this will protect against the virus but it was great for social distancing.

Adam Stickles

Pro tip. Almost nobody cares if you do a Zoom call with your baby. It get you tons of street cred.

Rich Jacobson

Our escape from isolation!

Bobbi Howe

Time with my little nerd

Lee Arnold

No shame.

Marianne Guenther Bornhoft

My 80 year old mother. Two weeks ago she had a stroke and she is out of the hospital and now at our home where we can take care of her. Staying home and staying safe means so much more now than ever!

Jennifer Preddy Egbert

These two clowns are making things fun.

Joe Schutt

Since I can’t post Irving, I guess this sampling will do.

Amanda Mills

Surprising my turtle when she least expects it…she was busted having a mud party.

J D’Ann Melnick

We just got it today!!

Jay Thompson

Deborah Ahrens

Deborah Ahrens

Anthony Malafronte

Delivered by the lovely bride!

Anne Marie Vespo

Jacqueline Naudet

Celebrating brother-in-law’s birthday party on Zoom with family in NY, CT, Pennsylvania, Paris and south west France! That’s how we roll!!!

Kris Smaling

Neighborhood hunt.

Renee Funk

Apart from the obvious… my family… THIS IS ABSOLUTELY MY FAVORITE most needed item.

Kim Luckie

This epic, Game-of-Thrones-like, wolf mug I bought in Germany two years ago. It holds more tea than I thought I needed and makes me feel like a US-certified, Grade A Badass when I drink from it while I Zoom.

Sharon Graham

Making masks for the hospitals and nursing homes.

Jim Walberg

Martini’s each evening with my wife and business partner. We have learned, “Martinis are not just for breakfast any more.”

Trish Figueroa

Susan J Blackwood

O-H-I-O

Amy LaBarbera-Dolinsky

My house slippers! I live in South Florida hence the flip flop style slippers.

Tami Bonnell

Strategy Session

Nancy Gowan

Learning tik tok with the family and doing the challenges!

Sharon Parker

Me and my new best friend Wilson.

Pam Butler Bernard

My son.

Heather Garrett Muly

Is bacon ok? How about

Melanie Coker Murr

Music Therapy with the added bonus of my kids being amazed I actually know how to play it.

Tracy Wolchock Freeman

Our mortgage loan officers from GRA bought all the agents in our office pizza (curb side pick up!) virtual pizza party to follow. For sure this will be my KIDS favorite thing in quarantine. PS first ever selfie with a pizza, not an easy feat.

Joy Triglia

Joseph Magsaysay

I was excited to see this at a local store. I did not see it was “pigless”. LOL But now loving it!

Emmy Simpson

Kayla Litchfield

Time with my kids even though I want to pull out my hair half the time.

Bill Olson

Nicole Hogue

Definitely my pool boy … I mean husband
– the extra time together laughing has been priceless

Johanna Miller

These two and their water table play.

Erinn Nobel

Veggie seedlings!

Melissa Bowen

My muscle baby

Laura Monroe

My backyard is mine.

Linda Licause Hobkirk

Back yard views…

Lana Mohs

Food.

Ines Hegedus-Garcia

Becky Clark

Becky Clark

Tik tok-ing with my 13 year old who apparently still thinks I’m cool.

Diane Glander

My fireplace.

Ryan JW Styles

Sabrina Weld Feldman

Sabrina Weld Feldman

Krishna Malyala

Tripp Jones

4-5mi a day.

Kristin Maynard

The realtors, title, & mortgage company professionals that all kept working while we practiced #socialdistancing to ensure we could close on our forever home yesterday.

Christopher Lazarus

Celebrating my daughters birthday in Luxury Style.

Brooke Derby

The view of Maui from my Farm during the day!!

Kevin Foreman

Me learning to cook!

Nickolas Abendroth

FaceTiming with clients to give them some joy.

Sara MacLennan

Hikes with the kids.

Jennifer Boyd Arendale

Just got 2 lemon trees!

Susan Rogers

Lake Hartwell sunset

Lexie Tenner

My baby.

Pete Zizzi

To go drinks from most of our favorite places…hands down..best thing to come out of this…you know besides quality family time.

Stephanie Davis Bellanova

Stephanie Davis Bellanova

Maiken Nielsen

An understanding that there is something beautiful in the distance. And it is close.

Megan Soriano

Working outside, enjoying my backyard and the fresh air!

Frances Flynn Thorsen

Bless me, Brad, for I have sinned. I have been in quarantine for two weeks and I am hoarding sardines.

Yvette Sloan

My back yard.

Kristen Kennon

Lindsay Dreyer Osterman

My new lock on the home office door.

Laura Lanzone

Diane Cohn

This, because I can go to the grocery store and still breathe!

Mary Corrigan

Preschool gym class.

Christi Borden

Meeting new friends on a Zoom scavenger hunt!

Michelle Doell

I thought I had been staring at the computer too long when I saw the Wild Turkeys in the back yard . It was a first.

Debbie Warner Marett

Thankful that I can still exercise at home! I miss my daily gym workouts and coaches!!

Dallas Lowell

Topless Jeepin’ with my lil Jeeper-in-Training.

Georgia Chase

My wine!

Corey Marie Birger

We had a social distancing lip sync battle at our brokerage – this was the winner.

Felicia Carrillo

My amazingly talented, and smart husband doing chores, while I watch.

Mike Annunziata

The coffee maker in the tub.

Trish Arbaugh Morrow

Closing I did from the deck! Social distancing at its finest. The agent in the background. #closingsafely.

Alissa Pugh-Clark

One of my team members sent them to me after I sent all my team flowers and board. She said she wanted me to feel how she felt. I wanted to post kids an dog’s but guess that’s out.

Kelley Harvey

Sewing face masks to give away.

Carrie Trumbach

Kristen Rabell

Carmela Cataudella-Sanzone

Breakfast, lunch, late afternoon pick me up and dinner!

Andie Smith

My marine Hermit Crab. He’s also in quarantine.

Nik Ahola

Basic Essentials.

Jenny Eric Tornquist

Watching my kids so excited to camp…

Dawn Olson

I’m stocked and ready.

Karen E. Daily Ekofo

My boys after they got the box from the amazing Tiffany McQuaid.

Candace N. Foster

Lesley Wilson VanGoethem

Tracy Benner Vatnsdal

Making Easter surprises to leave on my clients porches. Delivery was a blast!!

Karen Coney Coplin

Remembering the power of art to heal, connect and inspire.

Jodie LeVitus Francisco

My neighbor rescued him.

Amy Chorew

Seth Tilton who joined my training today.

Kindle Lord

Nelene Mayo Gibbs

When you find toilet paper!

Jennifer Taylor

Terri Stine Lemons

#bearsinthehood

Sara J. McMurray

Ferrets relieved to have extra time to prepare for 2021 Olympics. Using home gym-equipment substitutes.

Audra Soto

Patti Dempsey Hutchinson

 

Not a great photo but all of our trees are flowering in PA!

Kim Pond

My spider fighter.

Glenda Grant

Kohlee Barbeau

Movies in the backyard.

Angel Reza

My kids are all together making dog treats for our pets birthday.

Quinn Abbey

Colleen Schultz

This is how our quarantine is going…

Angie Delboy

Gardening time!!

Howard C. Fritz

Kelsie Clarke

My favorite thing: 20 acres of social distancing with a view!

Denis Murphy

Kindergarten gym class at home.

Kim Jones

Caroline Gosselin

Stephanie Sharp White

Donna Hughes

My daughter’s Zoom web meeting with her youth orchestra group. Great seeing kids embracing technology.

Amber Martinez

Using my Animoji on FaceTime calls to its fullest potential!

Suzy Leydenfrost

My mother celebrating her 89th birthday.

Aimee Vora

My late grandpa’s book on unfounded treasures. He was a professional treasure hunter.

Kim Frkovich

The inspirational rocks I find along our neighborhood walking trails.

Sara Werner Costa

Practicing my air flute & air harmonica, of course.

Leslie WallHassen

New and improved after zoom-school activities..Spending time with my high schoolers again bc I never see them – they have traveled all over the US nearly every weekend for debate tournaments since September … sunsets… cherishing this time even though it is stressful.

Jotham Sederstrom

My wife’s burgeoning career as a magazine publisher: https://twitter.com/espiers/status/1245177055387451392

Melina Rissone

Enjoying time in the yard.

Afrasyab Ahmed

You said that, “The most original”

Rebecca Chambliss

My trusty sweat pants.

Karen McHugh

Our families virtual birthday party!

Nick Tiger Quay

Extra paddleboarding and dolphin time.

Judi Basolo

At my physical therapy appointment in N95 mask & have my fave mascara on too!

Jacqueline Cole Riedmann

Playing with Google’s 3D animals to unleash our inner tiger king.

Matt Rillera

I was challenged to shave off my eyebrows…forgetting that I had a zoom meeting in the morning. So…no one noticed or at least said anything about the wallpaper.

Souzan Davood

Closing of a life time.

 What’s your favorite thing in quarantine? Please share in the comments section below.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We're here to help. Free 90-day trial for new subscribers.Click Here×