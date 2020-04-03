“Post a picture of your favorite thing in quarantine (no dogs or cats this time, OK?). $100 Amazon gift certificate to the most original,” I posted on Inman’s Coast to Coast Facebook group Tuesday.
Below is the wealth of responses. The winner is: Jodie LeVitus Francisco, for her kangaroo friend.
A fellow realtor just dropped these off to me 30 min ago.
Learning how to sew masks! My sister is a doctor on the front lines.
I usually buy unbleached but am thrilled to have any at all.
Not sure this will protect against the virus but it was great for social distancing.
Pro tip. Almost nobody cares if you do a Zoom call with your baby. It get you tons of street cred.
Our escape from isolation!
Time with my little nerd
No shame.
My 80 year old mother. Two weeks ago she had a stroke and she is out of the hospital and now at our home where we can take care of her. Staying home and staying safe means so much more now than ever!
These two clowns are making things fun.
Since I can’t post Irving, I guess this sampling will do.
Surprising my turtle when she least expects it…she was busted having a mud party.
We just got it today!!
Delivered by the lovely bride!
Celebrating brother-in-law’s birthday party on Zoom with family in NY, CT, Pennsylvania, Paris and south west France! That’s how we roll!!!
Neighborhood hunt.
Apart from the obvious… my family… THIS IS ABSOLUTELY MY FAVORITE most needed item.
This epic, Game-of-Thrones-like, wolf mug I bought in Germany two years ago. It holds more tea than I thought I needed and makes me feel like a US-certified, Grade A Badass when I drink from it while I Zoom.
Making masks for the hospitals and nursing homes.
Martini’s each evening with my wife and business partner. We have learned, “Martinis are not just for breakfast any more.”
O-H-I-O
My house slippers! I live in South Florida hence the flip flop style slippers.
Strategy Session
Learning tik tok with the family and doing the challenges!
Me and my new best friend Wilson.
My son.
Is bacon ok? How about
Music Therapy with the added bonus of my kids being amazed I actually know how to play it.
Our mortgage loan officers from GRA bought all the agents in our office pizza (curb side pick up!) virtual pizza party to follow. For sure this will be my KIDS favorite thing in quarantine. PS first ever selfie with a pizza, not an easy feat.
I was excited to see this at a local store. I did not see it was “pigless”. LOL But now loving it!
Time with my kids even though I want to pull out my hair half the time.
Definitely my pool boy … I mean husband
– the extra time together laughing has been priceless
These two and their water table play.
Veggie seedlings!
My muscle baby
My backyard is mine.
Back yard views…
Food.
Tik tok-ing with my 13 year old who apparently still thinks I’m cool.
My fireplace.
4-5mi a day.
The realtors, title, & mortgage company professionals that all kept working while we practiced #socialdistancing to ensure we could close on our forever home yesterday.
Celebrating my daughters birthday in Luxury Style.
The view of Maui from my Farm during the day!!
Me learning to cook!
FaceTiming with clients to give them some joy.
Hikes with the kids.
Just got 2 lemon trees!
Lake Hartwell sunset
My baby.
To go drinks from most of our favorite places…hands down..best thing to come out of this…you know besides quality family time.
An understanding that there is something beautiful in the distance. And it is close.
Working outside, enjoying my backyard and the fresh air!
Bless me, Brad, for I have sinned. I have been in quarantine for two weeks and I am hoarding sardines.
My back yard.
My new lock on the home office door.
This, because I can go to the grocery store and still breathe!
Preschool gym class.
Meeting new friends on a Zoom scavenger hunt!
I thought I had been staring at the computer too long when I saw the Wild Turkeys in the back yard . It was a first.
Thankful that I can still exercise at home! I miss my daily gym workouts and coaches!!
Topless Jeepin’ with my lil Jeeper-in-Training.
My wine!
We had a social distancing lip sync battle at our brokerage – this was the winner.
My amazingly talented, and smart husband doing chores, while I watch.
The coffee maker in the tub.
Closing I did from the deck! Social distancing at its finest. The agent in the background. #closingsafely.
One of my team members sent them to me after I sent all my team flowers and board. She said she wanted me to feel how she felt. I wanted to post kids an dog’s but guess that’s out.
Sewing face masks to give away.
Breakfast, lunch, late afternoon pick me up and dinner!
My marine Hermit Crab. He’s also in quarantine.
Basic Essentials.
Watching my kids so excited to camp…
I’m stocked and ready.
My boys after they got the box from the amazing Tiffany McQuaid.
Making Easter surprises to leave on my clients porches. Delivery was a blast!!
Remembering the power of art to heal, connect and inspire.
My neighbor rescued him.
Seth Tilton who joined my training today.
When you find toilet paper!
#bearsinthehood
Ferrets relieved to have extra time to prepare for 2021 Olympics. Using home gym-equipment substitutes.
Not a great photo but all of our trees are flowering in PA!
My spider fighter.
Movies in the backyard.
My kids are all together making dog treats for our pets birthday.
This is how our quarantine is going…
Gardening time!!
My favorite thing: 20 acres of social distancing with a view!
Kindergarten gym class at home.
My daughter’s Zoom web meeting with her youth orchestra group. Great seeing kids embracing technology.
Using my Animoji on FaceTime calls to its fullest potential!
My mother celebrating her 89th birthday.
My late grandpa’s book on unfounded treasures. He was a professional treasure hunter.
The inspirational rocks I find along our neighborhood walking trails.
Practicing my air flute & air harmonica, of course.
New and improved after zoom-school activities..Spending time with my high schoolers again bc I never see them – they have traveled all over the US nearly every weekend for debate tournaments since September … sunsets… cherishing this time even though it is stressful.
My wife’s burgeoning career as a magazine publisher: https://twitter.com/espiers/status/1245177055387451392
Enjoying time in the yard.
You said that, “The most original”
My trusty sweat pants.
Our families virtual birthday party!
Extra paddleboarding and dolphin time.
At my physical therapy appointment in N95 mask & have my fave mascara on too!
Playing with Google’s 3D animals to unleash our inner tiger king.
I was challenged to shave off my eyebrows…forgetting that I had a zoom meeting in the morning. So…no one noticed or at least said anything about the wallpaper.
Closing of a life time.
