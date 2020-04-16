Several former employees took to LinkedIn to announce Matterport had laid them and others off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matterport is the latest real estate company to pull its purse strings as the coronavirus continues to shut down the country. According to a Silicon Valley Business Journal report published on Wednesday, Matterport laid off 90 of its employees — approximately one-third of its workforce.

Inman called and emailed a Matterport spokesperson to confirm details of the layoffs, but they have yet to respond. However, LinkedIn posts by a handful of former Matterport employees confirm a lay off did happen.

Three former Matterport employees took to LinkedIn earlier this week to share news of the layoffs, which seem to be concentrated at the company’s Chicago offices. Matterport Sales Operations Specialist Christina Capozzi, Channel Sales Manager Jordan Yount, and Account Executive John E. all announced their departures from Matterport due to COVID-19.

“It’s a sad day,” John said. “Today, I am announcing that it is my last day at Matterport.”

“Due to COVID19, there was a reduction in force that affected many of us,” he added. “First and foremost, I want to thank everybody at Matterport for such a wonderful experience. [I] had the pleasure to work with some of the most talented folks in technology.”

“I had the privilege to work at Matterport for 4 years and unfortunately my time has come to an end due to Covid-19 circumstances,” added Capozzi in a separate post. “Matterport has changed me in ways that I cannot begin to express in words but it introduced me to a new career path that I truly enjoy working in while also building relationships with colleagues that turned into friendships that I will forever be grateful for.”

The reasons behind the layoff are unknown, as Matterport and similar companies are benefitting from a surge in requests for virtual home tours as the coronavirus prevents real estate agents from conducting in-person interactions.

Matterport counts The Altman Brothers, RE/MAX, Apartments.com, Carpenter Realtors, Cressy and Everett Real Estate, Keller Williams as its foremost clients, and the company added the 2,500-agent JP & Associates Realtors (JPAR) to its list in an announcement last week.

We will update the story as more details become available.

Developing…

