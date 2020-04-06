The partnership between the brokerage and the 3D virtual tour platform will give over 2,500 agents access to creating virtual tours.

JP & Associates Realtors (JPAR) has announced its new partnership with Matterport, the spatial data company and 3D virtual tour platform, enabling JPAR’s more than 2,500 agents to create virtual home tours for their listings.

Through the new partnership, JPAR agents will be able to schedule a scan service professional to capture a property in 3D. Matterport’s platform will then automatically generate high-resolution photos of the property, video and floor plans for agents to share with potential buyers.

“We are always looking for new ways to serve our clients and agents — even more so in times of crisis,” JP Piccinini, founder and CEO of JPAR, said in a statement. “By offering Matterport 3D virtual tours, our agents are armed with the very best solution to increase engagement with listings and help clients sell their homes as quickly as possible.”

According to an independent study commissioned by Matterport and released in February, the average listing with a 3D tour sold up to 31 percent faster and for up to 9 percent higher than listings without 3D tours.

“We’re proud to offer JPAR agents a turnkey solution that turns every listing into a 24/7 open house, especially now during this time of social distancing,” Richard McDonald, senior director of real estate strategy at Matterport, said in a statement. “Matterport is excited to connect JPAR agents with our professional network to create the most immersive 3D property walkthroughs for their clients to explore from anywhere, at any time.”

JPAR was founded in 2011, and has over 2,500 agents and over 40 franchises. It operates offices in Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.

