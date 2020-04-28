The company launched new tools Tuesday to let renters search, apply for, rent and lease apartments online.

Zillow launched new tools Tuesday aimed at helping prospective tenants search, apply for and lease a home digitally without ever leaving the safety of your current home.

The nationwide addition of lease upload and digital signing tools through Zillow’s Rental Manager platform will conversely allow landlords to easily upload a lease and send it to a tenant to review and sign electronically.

“Zillow is reimagining real estate to make it easier than ever for people to move from one home to the next, whether they’re buying, selling, financing or renting,” said Douglas Pope, Zillow’s vice president of rentals product teams. “That mission has never been more important, and it’s the reason we’re providing these free tools to landlords and property managers to help renters who still need to move but can’t complete the transaction in person.”

Through the online application form, renters can submit one application and use it on an unlimited number of participating properties within 30 days. The online application includes both credit report and background check and a chance for renters to explain any negative items on their rental or credit history.

The launch of the new tools comes at a time when the Seattle-based technology company is starting to see a return to the rental search market. Rental traffic is currently 5 percent above the company’s pre-COVID-19 expectations, the company said. Rental visits were 26 percent lower than expected in March.

The new tools also complement Zillow’s existing suite of virtual tools, which allows renters to find their next home, go on a virtual tour and even pay rent online.

