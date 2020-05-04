For the highest premium on a home sale, sellers should aim to offload properties on some key dates in May and June, according to a new Attom Data Solution analysis of sales of single-family homes and condos.

Between 2011 and 2019, the month of June offered the best seller premiums, at an average of 9.6 percent. May was the second-best month for sellers, with an average premium of 8.3 percent.

December and October were the worst months for sellers, which offered premiums of only 3.7 and 3.8 percent, respectively. However, these months still offered more total sales than some other months in late fall to winter, including November, January and February.

The months of June and July tied for the highest median sales price at $205,000.

Eleven days of the year include seller premiums of 10 percent or more, eight of which occur in June and three of which occur in May, according to Attom’s analysis.

The top five dates with the highest seller premium include June 22 (10.5 percent seller premium), June 21 (10.5 percent), June 29 (10.5 percent), June 20 (10.3 percent) and June 15 (10.2 percent).

Out of the best five seller dates, June 15 yielded the highest median estimated home value at $190,982, although it also yielded the lowest seller premium by a slight margin.

