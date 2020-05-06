Offerpad is set to fully resume the homebuying aspect of its business Friday, after receiving certification on its new safety procedures from HealthyVerify, a health safety organization.

Offerpad, like many other iBuyers, initially suspended the buying aspect of its business over safety concerns as COVID-19 began to spread in the United States. But instead of a one-market test open with a new platform — like Opendoor — the company is set to resume buying in 800 cities across the country May 8, with its new safety procedures in place.

“We are pleased to assist Offerpad in their attention to public health as they continue business in these unusual times,” said Ana Moran, HealthyVerify’s head infectious diseases physician, in a statement. “The procedures, specifically planned for Offerpad’s unique operations, were thoughtfully designed to reduce the risk of viral transmission.”

Moran continued, “By properly disinfecting common areas, limiting the number of people in homes, and handling nearly all processes remotely, Offerpad customers can feel confident in their well-being — and that of others — when working under Offerpad’s new HealthyVerify-certified business procedures.”

HealthyVerify is a health safety organization, that says it works in association with Barrow Neurological Institute to implement procedures aimed at minimizing the transmission of infectious diseases.

Homeowners looking to sell to Offerpad can have a contact-less experience from the moment they request an offer, according to the company. Buyers can then tour homes virtually, with 3D-walkthroughs or video chats on the company website. And if they can’t do a virtual tour, the Offerpad-owned homes are guaranteed vacant and sanitized for each tour.

The company, which is based in Arizona, received praise from the state’s governor, Republican Doug Ducey, for re-opening at a time when the state itself is looking to re-open some businesses.

“As we begin to re-energize our economy, I am pleased to see an Arizona-grown business setting the example for best practices nationwide,” Ducey said, in a statement. “Thank you to Offerpad for prioritizing public health and safety as Arizona looks ahead to economic recovery.”

