The company raked in $191 million during the first quarter of 2020 despite economic chaos from the coronavirus.

Redfin reported Thursday that its revenue grew 73 percent during the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period one year earlier, easily beating analyst expectations for the company.

In a statement, the company announced that its revenue between January and the end of March of this year was $191 million. Analysts had only expected the company to report $183.17 million in revenue, which would have represented a 66.3 percent year-over-year increase — far less than what the company actually did.

Redfin also reported a net loss of $60 million — besting the $67 million net loss from a year ago — and a net loss per share of $0.64. Analysts had expected a net loss per share of $0.73, meaning the company beat expectations on that front as well.

The results are particularly notable because they include the first period in which the market was suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

Redfin stock jumped slightly in after hours trading following the earnings announcement.

In the statement, company CEO Glenn Kelman said that the pandemic has driven the industry to virtualize “itself more in the past two months than it had in the prior 20 years.” And he indicated Redfin had an advantage during that process.

“We were the first major broker to encourage homebuyers to tour homes via video-chat, on March 3; the first to warn the public of a possible housing-market downturn, on March 4; the first to cancel all open houses to protect public health, on March 16; and the first to offer homebuyers self-service access to the listings being sold by our customers, on April 23,” Kelman said. “And there are still so many firsts ahead of us. The reason we’re working so hard is to bring back all the colleagues and friends we lost in our April furlough.”

As Kelman’s comments indicate, despite the positive earnings results Redfin hasn’t been immune from pain during the pandemic; one month ago, the company announced that it was furloughing 41 percent of its agents.

But in any case, Thursday’s news comes on the heels of several other positive earnings reports. In February, the company also handily beat analyst expectations when it reported $233 million in revenue.

The company also beat expectations when it reported $239 million in revenue in November.

Developing…

