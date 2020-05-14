May 14, 2020 – Inman Group® announced the first wave of companies that will sponsor Connect Now, which kicks off June 2-4, 2020.

The event will welcome thousands of agents, brokers, owners, and managers, all coming together from around the world for a virtual event specially designed to tackle the drastically altered industry of today. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this unprecedented event reflect the powerful way the industry has determined to confront the moment together.

The sponsors and exhibitors that join them offer education, products, solutions, and services that can help them forward and be ready for recovery.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with these companies who are determined to help real estate professionals during this pivotal time,” said Inman CRO Emily Paquette. “These partners are leaning into the moment and showing their commitment to the industry’s success.”

Get more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Connect Now.

Sponsors will include: