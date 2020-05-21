Inman Connect Now is June 2-4 and is a very good deal. You’ll gain access to 100+ speakers (Gary Keller, Rich Barton, Glenn Kelman, more!), 25+ hours of content, and 12 tracks over 3 days.
Not sure you can commit to 3 full days? Or that you won’t be able to ingest all of the content we have planned? Great news: Sessions and tracks will also be available to registrants on-demand.
Here’s just a sampling of the topics we’ll cover:
- How the buying process is shaping up in different markets
- Tools and strategies to win business right now
- How indie leaders are navigating the new landscape
- What to expect for the housing market one, two, and three months from now
- Why crisis can drive business-changing breakthroughs
- How the way people buy homes is certain to change in the coming year
- Plus, coffee chats, after-parties, plenty of room to ask questions, and some special surprises, all from the convenience of your home.
