Sylvester Stallone, of Rocky and Rambo fame, is still trying to sell his opulent La Quinta desert villa.

The 52945 Humboldt villa, which Stallone bought for $4.5 million in 2010, and has been on and off the market in the decade that followed. Stallone listed it almost immediately after, in 2011, and has re-listed it with lower asking prices over the years. The current $3.35 million asking price is $849,000 less than it was five years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman is the listing agent representing the property this time around. It is not immediately clear why the stylish desert property is proving to be a difficult sell. Set in the gated and celebrity-studded Madison Club L.A. community, it has two stories, four bedrooms and nearly 5,000 square feet of space.

The home is built in the style of villas somewhere on the Mediterranean coast — clay tiles, stucco exterior and domed ceilings in the interior. Inside, visitors will find a breezy, double-height living room and a stone fireplace while the outside boasts terraces, a large lawn with a fire pit and a pool.

Rising to fame in the 1970s and 1980s, Stallone first gained widespread acclaim with “Rocky,” which he wrote and starred in. Now 73, Stallone has received numerous awards for his work as both an actor and a director. He is still reprising both the Rocky and Rambo characters in numerous franchises and follow-up films.

