In advance of Connect Now, we’ve asked many well-known members of the Inman community for their insights on how they are working and keeping their businesses moving forward in this time — in other words, How They Connect Now. Here are three responses.

Ro Malik

What’s the biggest change in the way you’re managing your business now?

All of our employees are working remotely, and we continue to engage with them through Zoom video calls for meetings and Slack on a daily/hourly basis. I definitely have more interaction now with all of the staff over Slack since we’ve been working remotely.

How do you find new business in a time like this?

It’s definitely been much more difficult, but we rolled out some amazing sales promotions in order to inject revenue into the business. We are sharing success stories that agents are having with our service. There are plenty of agents who are doubling down on their lead generation efforts and closing business. I also run a top producing real estate team in Chicago, so we’re seeing the market has slowed down, but there are still plenty of people who need to buy and sell. We are focusing the lion share of our efforts on those with a need to move. Since I have my finger on the pulse of the market, we share information that is timely and proof that you can still be successful in this market

How do you keep morale up, for you personally, and for your team?

We are running fun sales contests with our ISAs on Slack. We’re running team competitions and individual competitions with various daily prizes, such as a small cash bonus, gift cards, pair of Nike running shoes, etc. We also partnered with a local craft brewery in town. We gave the team a choice to pick from a bunch of different six-pack options, and the craft brewery is going to deliver to all of our employees’ houses this coming Friday, and we’re going to have a virtual happy hour together. They are so incredibly excited. We’ve actually been setting conversion records during this time. We are beating and matching goals from when everyone was in the office together. It really is amazing.

Who in the community has impressed you or helped you most during this time?

Gary Keller. Mainly his book “Shift.” I didn’t read it 10 years ago when it first came out, but the vast majority of the book is still relevant today.

What’s your outlook for the rest of this year?

I follow Mike DelPrete, and I think his sentiment is correct based on what has transpired with real estate markets in other countries. It’s going to look like a v-shaped recovery, but it’s not going to really get better until the third or maybe fourth quarter. My caveat to this sentiment is that it’s dependent on PPP loans getting into the hands of the small businesses before it’s too late. Plus it depends on when the country is going to actually reopen.

Can you share a few words about how Inman has helped you grow your business, in bull or bear times?

I have read Inman News for years because of all the forward-thinking and cutting-edge articles. Inman articles also provide applicable and practical content that you can immediately apply to your real estate business. It’s literally the only real estate news source that I pay for because it’s chock-full of invaluable content on a daily basis. I was extremely grateful for the opportunity to speak on the main stage at ICNY 2020 and contribute some knowledge back to the same community that has provided me with so much over the years.

Troy Palmquist

What’s the biggest change in the way you’re managing your business now?

Although we’ve always emphasized our unique brand and marketing strategies, we are doubling down on the relational aspect of our service. We have provided our agents with value-added promotional content to share with their spheres in order to encourage communication.

How do you find new business in a time like this?

For us, everything is focused on staying connected with clients, colleagues and leads. While we can’t have people come in for a cup of coffee at our coffee bar, we can share a virtual cup of coffee with them and facilitate their real estate goals through virtual tours and enhanced technology platforms.

How do you keep morale up, for you personally, and for your team?

We have stayed focused on what we can do rather than what we can’t, and that makes a difference for all of us. Our Zoom book club has allowed us to learn while staying connected. We are now expanding it and reaching out to other agents in our area in order to bring in even more voices and perspectives.

Who in the community has impressed you or helped you most during this time?

Obviously, the medical professionals and the first responders, as well as all of the people who are out there keeping things running. In addition, I really admire the nonprofits and local businesses that have pivoted and figured out not only what they need to do to survive, but also how to help others during this unprecedented time.

What’s your outlook for the rest of this year?

I anticipate a quick recovery once stay-at-home orders are lifted. There is still a lot of interest, and we have had a steady flow of new listings with multiple offers, virtual showings on existing listings, and closings going through more or less on schedule.

Can you share a few words about how Inman has helped you grow your business, in bull or bear times?

Inman has offered me a platform to share my service-oriented philosophy with agents all over the world, both as a speaker and as a contributor. In addition, I have benefitted by being part of a like-minded community of professionals who are always focused on up-to-date strategies and best professional practices.

Dan Noma Jr.

What’s the biggest change in the way you’re managing your business now?

Cutting costs, being patient and managing consumer expectations.

How do you find new business in a time like this?

We provide data and options to our customers, so they know what to do when the time is right.

How do you keep morale up, for you personally, and for your team?

Weekly meetings, I send them gifts to their houses, small stuff just so they know we are in this together.

Who in the community has impressed you or helped you most during this time?

Mike DelPrete.

What’s your outlook for the rest of this year?

Optimistic but realistic and feel like we are only starting to feel the pain here.

Can you share a few words about how Inman has helped you grow your business, in bull or bear times?

Inman has been a great place for us to focus our marketing efforts, voice our thoughts and learn from peers. I find the information valuable, as I’m not being sold anything.

Amy Somerville

Senior Vice President, Professional Development & Engagement, RE/MAX

What’s the biggest change in the way you’re managing your business now?

Daily videos, live webinars, technology training and Facebook Live leadership coaching, streamed to the entire industry.

How do you find new business in a time like this?

Connecting with people and developing/deepening relationships with video.

How do you keep morale up, for you personally, and for your team?

Begin each day with gratitude. Focus only on the things you can control. Stay visible, available, structured and productive. Provide value through innovation.

Who in the community has impressed you or helped you most during this time?

RE/MAX leadership, brokers and agents inspire me every day. Industry coaches giving their time and energy without expecting anything in return has been incredible.

What’s your outlook for the rest of this year?

Real estate will lead us out of this challenging time. People are ready to buy and sell. Let’s provide an exceptional experience!

Can you share a few words about how Inman has helped you grow your business, in bull or bear times?

Thank you for keeping us updated on industry happenings through this time.

JP Piccinini

What’s the biggest change in the way you’re managing your business now?

Adapting the workforce to work from home and keep social aspect and relational aspect of real estate intact.

How do you find new business in a time like this?

Puts on pants in the morning. Makes coffee. Starts emailing, texting, calling.

How do you keep morale up, for you personally, and for your team?

Socially stay connected, celebrate all the successes, look to the future, and keep a positive outlook.

Who in the community has impressed you or helped you most during this time?

Our local political lobbyist for NAR/TAR. He’s done an amazing job ensuring real estate is essential.

What’s your outlook for the rest of this year?

Very bullish. A tremendous interest this summer for several reasons.

Can you share a few words about how Inman has helped you grow your business, in bull or bear times?

Daily headlines challenge me to want to be in the news and follow other leaders in their execution and ideas.

