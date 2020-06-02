“Over the last year or two, we’ve been seeing increased demand for luxury listings,” says founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew.

Realty One Group is diving deeper into the world of high-end real estate with a new luxury brand.

Known as One Luxe, the brand is meant to help the brokerage showcases its high-end properties and reach clients specifically looking for high-end real estate. The homes, most of which are located in places like Orange County, Scottsdale, the Las Vegas area and parts of Utah, start in excess of $1 million.

Launched out of California’s Orange County in 2005, Realty One Group has more than 280 offices and 13,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. According to founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew, One Luxe is a platform created for agents focused on luxury real estate, and the company has created a new gold and black logo. It launched a separate marketing platform on Monday.

“Over the last year or two, we’ve been seeing increased demand for luxury listings,” Jewgieniew told Inman. “We wanted to create a luxury brand that is a little bit different and stands on its own.”

To be designated as a One Luxe agent, Realty One Group’s agents will need to pass a one-day certification developed with the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and sell three high-end real estate properties in 24 months. Those who are just starting out and want to focus on high-end homes can also match with an experienced agent as part of its mentorship program.

“The luxury criteria changes by market,” Jewgieniew said. “A house considered luxury in Las Vegas would be worth $3-$4 million in Orange County.”

Jewgieniew believes that as cities come out of stay-at-home orders there will be increased demand for larger properties and high-end properties. They wanted to expand to be ready for those clients when it happens.

“There’s a lot of foreign money coming in. The timing couldn’t be better,” he said. “It’s going to increase our momentum and attract the who’s who.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko