When agents join forces to list a property, clients get the benefit of multiple agents — their knowledge, Rolodex, market experience and more. Here are a few more reasons to open yourself up to the possibility of collaborating with another agent.

At The Agency, one of our founding principles is to conduct our business with the spirit of collaboration, and we place the utmost importance on teamwork. Being a part of a real estate team means that you get to collaborate on listings every day.

However, if you’re an individual agent or have a smaller team, sometimes it’s important to partner with other agents for the benefit of yourself and your client. This is especially true if you’re working on a listing that’s in an area you don’t necessarily specialize in but you want to keep a connection with your client who’s listing there.

Recently, my team partnered with two agents at The Agency — Craig Knizek and Adi Perez — to bring a new listing at 4861 Alonzo Ave in Encino, California, to the market. Here is why we did it and what the benefits are for all.

What are the benefits for agents?

For this particular listing in Encino, Craig is an expert in the area and has broken many recent records and represented A-list celebrities and top business executives in the neighborhood. He knows everything there is to know about the location and will be able to advise potential buyers on important items such as schools, nearby amenities and more.

Adi and I don’t focus on that area, but we do have clients who’re looking to move there. Encino has become a very popular destination for people moving from Westside Los Angeles. So, by partnering up, we’re able to cover a lot more ground and provide true expert advice.

Not only are we able to offer the very best for our clients when we work together, we’re also given an opportunity to learn from one another throughout the process. Different agents have their own systems and operations, and working alongside other professionals allows them to learn and grow as individuals and business people.

Working together, we will be able to sell this listing faster than if we would have if just one of us would have taken it — which is good news for the seller. It also means we can all move on to the next listing.

Of course, not all listings need multiple agents. But for ones where a true expert in the area is happy to help, it’s best to take the opportunity to better serve the seller and learn as you go.

What are the benefits for sellers?

When agents join forces to list a property, the clients are getting the benefit of multiple agents — our knowledge, Rolodex, market experience and more. Selling and buying a home is an emotional process and also one of the largest financial decisions a person will make in their lifetime. A lot is on the line during the process, and we know how stressful, exhausting and eventually rewarding it can be.

By bringing agents with different expertise to the same listing, we help ease the stress of the process. Knowing that these experts are coming together to advocate on behalf of the client will prove just how dedicated the team is to securing optimal results.

We even had a little fun with our listing video for this property regarding our corepresentation. In addition to highlighting the amazing property, each of us toured our favorite parts of the home.

Craig loves the location. The house is just a short walk from Ventura Boulevard, which has great dining and shopping options. Personally, I love the kitchen, which is beautifully designed with amazing materials including marble and wood. And Adi loves the master suite, with its beautiful high ceilings, expansive walk-in closet and a spa-like master bathroom overlooking the sparkling pool.

We came together by touring the areas we were passionate about the most. All to say, collaboration brings additional expertise, creativity and perspective to a listing.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.