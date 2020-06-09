MoxiWorks, a real estate technology platform provider, and 1000watt, a real estate-focused creative marketing agency, announced their new partnership on Tuesday, a collaboration built to provide brokerages with better web design and messaging services.

“MoxiWebsites gives brokerages, and their offices, teams, and agents an easy-to-use intuitive website builder that gives them control of their websites, collects leads and builds their brand,” York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks, said in a statement. “Partnering with 1000watt gives our clients the opportunity to take it a step further by building a website that sets them apart and immediately communicates their value with the help of the renowned experts at 1000watt.”

Under the partnership, MoxiWorks clients who want to bring their website to the next level can select a design upgrade created by 1000watt’s design team. After 1000watt conducts a discovery workshop with the brokerage, design and copy upgrades will be put forth to the brokerage.

“This partnership furthers 1000watt’s mission to help good companies articulate their value more effectively and differentiate through superior design, a challenge many brokerages have struggled to meet due, in part, to web platforms that place them in ‘digital handcuffs,'” 1000watt CEO Brian Boero said in a statement. “The MoxiWorks platform and team have demonstrated their ability and willingness to support their clients in upgrading their public websites by implementing the work of our team at high fidelity, which is music to our ears.”

MoxiWorks serves over 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents across the U.S., accounting for more than 13 percent of U.S. real estate transactions. 1000watt is based in Portland, Oregon, and Oakland, California, and works with brokerages, franchisors, mortgage companies, homebuilders, real estate teams and real estate tech companies to provide them with design and marketing solutions.

