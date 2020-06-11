Rick Turley, a veteran leader of Alain Pinel Realtors (APR) prior to its Compass acquisition, is joining Engel & Völkers to oversee the growing luxury firm’s seven San Francisco and Marin County offices under Paul Benson.

“I’ve kept an eye on Engel & Völkers for quite some time,” Turley told Inman. “As a truly collaborative global network of luxury advisors, there is such an exciting growth opportunity for us in the Bay area.”

“With exceptional service at its core, I believe my approach to business is closely aligned with its leadership, and [Benson’s] specifically, and believe strongly in the power of leveraging the brand’s presence in San Francisco and key markets in the Bay Area to provide a truly unique offering.”

Turley was previously the vice president and managing broker of APR, which was acquired by Compass in March 2019, at a time when Compass was gobbling up marketshare in the Bay Area on the heels of acquiring Pacific Union International Real Estate and Paragon Real Estate.

Prior to joining APR, Turley was a top producing agent and eventual leader at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Turley will oversee the seven offices under Benson, who is building a massive network in the Western United States. Benson is the owner and license partner of 31 Engel & Völkers real estate brokerages across California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Oregon.

Turley will be tasked with continuing the growth of Benson’s shops, which have added 110 agents so far this year and grown in sales volume 8.5 percent, year-over-year, over the first 5 months.

