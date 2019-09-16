Paul Benson is adding a trio of Engel & Völkers shops to his impressive portfolio of 28 offices across California, Nevada and Utah. The German-founded luxury brand is opening three Northern California offices, giving it eight new shops and more than 80 agents in Northern California in this year alone.

“Our growth in Northern California can be attributed to the true ethos of the Engel & Völkers brand, which lies in passionate, local experts serving the neighborhoods in which they themselves live, work and play,” Benson said in a statement.

The new offices are being opened in Santa Rosa, San Anselmo and Mill Valley. The growth is part of the company’s strategy to serve the communities that make up the state’s North Bay area and wine country.

“Each area has its own personality and charm, and requires real estate professionals with specific expertise and market knowledge to best serve clients looking to buy or sell within them,” Benson added. “As part of the Engel & Völkers network, every real estate advisor is empowered with the tools, reach and reputation of a brand recognized around the world for its commitment to upholding the highest standards of client service and expertise.”

The Santa Rosa location will be lead by Gayle and Jerry Boren, who have previously been running the Healdsburg office for the past year. Joining them is Mike Muters, Engel & Völkers’ Northern California manager. Engel & Völkers San Anselmo will be led by Monica Yazbek, the current manager of the company’s Sausalito location and will now be the acting manager of all Marin County locations.

The new Mill Valley shop will be led by Joshua Szarek, who comes to the company from Compass, along with his team. Szarek will also be managing the company’s new Cow Hollow shop on Union Street in San Francisco.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the brand’s expansion in California,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas said in a statement. “[Benson’s] leadership and talent for forging connections and delivering on our brand promise is undeniable.”

“At a time in the industry when so many agents and clients simply feel like a number or cog in the system, we’re proud to be building a global brand of local experts that differentiates itself based on serving clients in their communities, understanding what it means to live there, relating to their lifestyles, and in turn, delivering an unmatched experience,” Hitt added.

The new offices are part of Engel & Völkers’ significant U.S. expansion plan taking place throughout 2019. The company has also opened new offices in Brooklyn, Oklahoma, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and North Carolina.

