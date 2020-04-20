The global luxury real estate brand will integrate Matterport technology into its already existing Integrated Product Suite for all U.S. agents.

Engel & Völkers, the global luxury real estate brand operating in over 30 countries, announced today a partnership with Matterport, a market leader in spatial data capture, to provide 3D tour technology to all Engel & Völkers real estate advisors in the Americas.

The partnership will bring Matterport 3D scan services and high-fidelity scans of listings into Engel & Völkers’ pre-existing Integrated Product Suite, which already included technology for integrating videos into a listing page from Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo; virtual reality technology and headsets; and virtual open houses with the capacity for livestreaming on any social or virtual streaming service.

With the new partnership, agents will be able to host 24/7 virtual open houses as well as produce high-resolution photos, video assets, 3D tours and floor plans of listings using Matterport’s technology.

“As a modern, global real estate network, we have long worked within the Google suite of products to facilitate collaboration, communication and connection with our peers and clients around the world,” Anthony Hitt, president at CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement. “This existing infrastructure has very much helped us navigate the current climate. As a brand we were early adopters of virtual offerings at a mass scale in 2017. In partnering with Matterport, we’re able to offer enhanced virtual offerings to our network so that they can continue to deliver the highest level of service our clients have come to expect, even in uncertain and ever-changing times such as these.”

The integration of Matterport’s technology into Engel & Völkers’ existing product suite will streamline the digital tour and video-creation process for agents all in one place.

“In the current moment, virtual technology is especially important to real estate professionals, but it is equally important in looking toward the future of the industry and how business will be conducted,” RJ Pittman, CEO of Matterport, said in a statement. “By streamlining the 3D capture process through our professional network of certified scan professionals, Engel & Völkers advisors will widen their reach, attract prospects quicker and engage clients like never before.”

“We remain as committed as ever to serving our local communities around the world,” Hitt added.

At the beginning of March, Engel & Völkers also launched a new, free app to help U.S. agents manage their client databases and track their business.

