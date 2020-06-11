Homesnap, a consumer home search app, will launch on Friday a new advertising service app for agents called Homesnap Pro+ Concierge, available for desktop, iOS and Android.

Concierge uses machine learning to run custom ads on Facebook and Google to deliver pre-qualified leads to agents. Through the new service, Homesnap’s marketing, design and engineering teams create and deploy marketing lead generation campaigns while utilizing machine learning algorithms to target prospective buyers and sellers. As leads are generated through Concierge, Homesnap staff vet them by phone, text and email and then provide vetted leads to agents through the app, including a summary on each lead with information about their location, price range, where the lead was sourced from, time frame and homeowner or mortgage status.

“Pro+ Concierge is a best-in-class lead qualification and digital marketing product,” Lou Mintzer, chief product officer at Homesnap, said in a statement sent to Inman. “Campaigns are managed by a combination of real humans who are experts in the digital advertising space and machine learning that understands the real estate market, ultimately saving agents hundreds of hours each month.”

“We have essentially created … a ‘white label’ inside sales team for all our Concierge subscribers so that they can share that cost burden with many other people,” Mintzer told Inman.

Mintzer also pointed out that agents who rely on lead generating services through Zillow are limiting their potential inventory to the roughly 275 million visits Zillow receives per month. In contrast, Concierge users “effectively have unlimited inventory on Facebook and Google,” Mintzer said, since the websites receive an average 25.5 billion and 79 billion visits per month, respectively.

Concierge leverages an agent’s full portfolio of listings when advertising to potential buyers and sellers, and optimizes ad campaigns on an ongoing basis to draw in new prospects. Other helpful features include a breakdown of how much time an agent has saved through calls, texts, emails and notes created on an agent’s behalf through the app, as well as a ranked list of how an agent rates compared to other agents that operate within their footprint, depending on lead generation and monthly spend goals.

The platform is also unique in that once an agent’s campaign generates a lead, that lead becomes exclusive to the agent and will never be offered to any other agent. With similar services provided by Zillow or realtor.com, for instance, agents will often have to share leads with other agents.

The service also breaks down leads by total leads and “hot leads” — individuals not currently working with an agent, who are actively conducting a home search and have expressed that they want to be contacted by an agent. Agents who sign up for the service will also receive access to all Homesnap Pro+ features and tools.

“Concierge allows agents to run powerful lead gen campaigns and save time by not chasing dubious leads on third-party consumer home search portals,” John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap, said in a statement. “Like all Homesnap products, Concierge was designed to give agents the information they need to build their business most efficiently so they can focus on client service and closing deals.”

Subscribers to the app will have the flexibility of choosing a monthly, 3-month or 6-month subscription plan without having to commit to a longer contract. A 3-month subscription is currently being offered for $866 per month and a 6-month subscription is $816 per month. Users who opt to try the service for one month will be able to choose their budget for the month on a sliding scale based on how many leads they want to target.

Throughout the remainder of 2020, Homesnap also plans to unveil additional Concierge features to help agents better connect with leads.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company draws on AI, machine learning and big data from over 500 data sources and over 230 MLSs to optimize searching and selling.

