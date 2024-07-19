At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

MaverickRE is an AI sales coaching and brokerage performance solution

Platforms: Web

Ideal for: All agents, teams, brokerages

Top selling points:

• AI sales call training

• Call monitoring and grading

• Automated performance analytics

• In-depth lead analysis

• Top-down brokerage reporting

Top concern(s):

Ylopo’s been flying on its own for years with a number of very innovative assets under its banner, and it’s possible its latest product finally leads to its acquisition. Great for the company but, for some reason, fearful for users.

What you should know

MaverickRE is a stand-alone sister company to Ylopo, known for its lead generation and SEO-heavy marketing innovations. The new product is for use by brokerages and teams, and thus the agents within them, to learn how to be better at business.

Using artificial intelligence that tags along on every form of outreach, the application produces granular reports on everything related to creating and doing business. The system listens for keywords, turns of phrase, long pauses, reactions, response times and mixes its opinion of that with the lead’s location preferences, wants, needs, objections, budget and overall sentiment to produce rich analyses of possible success and to provide an ongoing blueprint for how to continually engage the buyer or seller.

It measures the percentage of dead-air per call, the time it took to reach an objection and the subsequent time to hanging up, the rate of appointments set and provides an overall per-call grade.

It extracts 16 metadata fields to populate its call reports, connecting each lead or client to their agent in a sharp, minimalist data experience for any sales manager or broker to quickly peruse. It can offer admin-level views to see how each agent is performing and even uses word clouds to summarize common objections.

Along with typical agent leaderboards and lead source analysis features, all of which can be partitioned by team or brokerage branch, MaverickRE’s other core value proposition is its AI-based sales training.

Ylopo unveiled Raiya, its vocal sales automation, at Inman Connect in January of this year. Technologically, it’s impressive stuff. The underlying model is being put to further use within MaverickRE as a role-player, designed to help new and growing agents with a talkative, realistic sales training partner.

Users can select a scenario, such as pitching a “confused buyer” or a “disinterested seller,” start the player, and respond in real time, live with the bot. Email performance reports are generated after each call and naturally, the AI will get more realistic over time, and as of this writing, there are 60 scenarios included spanning an array of sales challenges specific to divorce, a relocation, a death on the property and the need for a 1031 Exchange.

Its lead routing functionality is pretty innovative. It can dynamically route an incoming call or message to the person best suited for it based on location, budget, need, property type and even the agent’s track record with leads from that specific source.

There’s no question that the industry’s top leaders — brokerage founders, NAR executives, etc. — have been failing their new agents for decades, from allowing them to rely on NAR’s long-standing presence in government to create easy paths to success and perpetuate the assumption that no home can be sold without an agent somewhere in the deal to now leaving them to blister in the heat of a stagnant market while consumers come for their livelihood.

Remember, a license to sell does not equate to the ability to sell.

Brokerages have long relied on self-starters to muddle their way through it or the long-dead in-house mentorship model, blaming the drop-out rate solely on how hard it is to find new business, ignoring their own staggering lack of willingness to invest in who they hire.

The point is, the industry needs to look inward and examine how it handles its new blood. Can an AI training system fix everything? Of course not. But for the forward-thinking brokerage or team leader who considers themselves accountable, MaverickRE is a very worthwhile investment in the future of your people.

You either want your team to succeed, or you don’t.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.