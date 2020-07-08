A nifty pink mansion that screams the 1980s has been languishing on the market since February.

Located in the Californian desert city of Indian Wells, the 74380 Palo Verde Drive property has been listed for $5.99 million since February. That brings it down from $6.9 million asked in 2019 and $8.5 million asked in 2017.

The seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate was built in 1989 and adheres to style of colorful decadence from the era — a pink roof, mirrored walls, neon lights, a light-up floor and a waterfall built into a stone facade. Pink was clearly on the architect’s mind as it is the chosen color of everything from the walls and countertops to the roofs and furniture.

A nifty pink mansion that screams the 1980s has been languishing on the market this year. Located in the Californian desrt city of Indian Wells, the 74380 Palo Verde Drive property has been listed for $5.99 million since February. That brings it down from $6.9 million asked in 2019 and $8.5 million asked in 2017. Pacific Sotheby's International Realty's Niloo Shams and Edgard Borquez are the agents overseeing the sale. The seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate was first built in 1989 and adheres to all the bright decadence of the era. Some of the coolest features include pink roof, mirrored walls, neon lights, a light-up floor and a waterfall built into a stone facade. Pink was clearly on the architect's mind as it is the chosen color of everything from the walls and countertops to the roofs and furniture. With outdoor amenities like a palm-tree surrounded pool and a 20-car garage, the home looks like the perfect scene for anything from a drama about rich teens to a 1980s crime film or a Barbie special. Visitors will also find an outdoor wet bar, a giant outdoor table under overhead lights and a pink ventilator as well as giant, neon statues. Despite the house's cool retro vibe, it has proven hard to find a buyer with that much love for the 1980s.

With outdoor amenities including a palm-tree surrounded pool and 20-car garage, the home looks like a scene from “Miami Vice: or, perhaps, a Barbie special. Visitors will also find an outdoor wet bar, a giant outdoor table under overhead lights and a pink ventilator as well as giant, neon statues.

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty’s Niloo Shams and Edgard Borquez are the agents overseeing the sale. But despite the house’s cool retro vibe, it has proven hard to find a buyer with that much love for the 1980s — it was listed in 2003 for $16.5 million, according to the New York Post.

Email Veronika Bondarenko